United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $192.05 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

