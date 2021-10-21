United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

GM stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

