United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 19,483,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,370,000 after buying an additional 5,796,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 338,342 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,414,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 70,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $39.94 on Thursday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

