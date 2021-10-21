United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 279,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $101.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89.

