United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

