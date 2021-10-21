United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

