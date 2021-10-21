United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

