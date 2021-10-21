United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.