United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

