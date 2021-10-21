United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.91% of StoneCastle Financial worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

BANX stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.67. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Reidy acquired 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,967 shares of company stock worth $325,028 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

