United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 751 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.