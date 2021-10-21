United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,971,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.