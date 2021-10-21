United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.00

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.41.

Get United Co.s alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.34%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.