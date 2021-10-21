United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

