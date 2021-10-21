United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of United Rentals worth $128,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $365.92 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

