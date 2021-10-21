United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.