UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $438.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $435.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

