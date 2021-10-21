UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.75. 40,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $435.53. The company has a market cap of $412.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

