UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 67,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.75. 40,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,117. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $435.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

