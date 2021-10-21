UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $468.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $435.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $435.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.