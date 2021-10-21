Unitrade Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $749,407.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00100796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00189635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

