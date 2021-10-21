Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $42,528.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

