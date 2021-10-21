Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.