University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) were up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company.

