UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $177,359.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

