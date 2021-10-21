UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $3.69 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

