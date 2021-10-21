Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.78. 161,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,261,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
The company has a market cap of $912.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
