Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.78. 161,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,261,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $912.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

