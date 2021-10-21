USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

