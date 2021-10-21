USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. USD Coin has a market cap of $32.36 billion and approximately $4.80 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.18 or 0.06558173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00090230 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,358,991,482 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

