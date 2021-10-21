Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Utz Brands worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,490. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

