V.F. (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VFC opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

