v.systems Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $55.42 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,321,504,455 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,895,991 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.