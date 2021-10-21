Vabble Achieves Market Cap of $4.88 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $58,668.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

