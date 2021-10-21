Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $123.61 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 134,864,629 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

