Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.28. Vale shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 694,593 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

