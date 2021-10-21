Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

