Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

