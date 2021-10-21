Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $637,193.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $637,193.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

