Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.26

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.26 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 222.70 ($2.91). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 39,626 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

