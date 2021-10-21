Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Decreased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,524 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 4.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Valvoline worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 407.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 228.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 3,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,159. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.