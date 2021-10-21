Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Acquires 6,144 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

