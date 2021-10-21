Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $10.09 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

DHR opened at $314.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average of $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

