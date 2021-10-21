Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises about 2.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.21% of Colfax worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 35.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 41.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

