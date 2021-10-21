VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.87

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 13424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

