VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.87

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 13424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.