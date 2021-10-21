VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 414,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,187,081 shares.The stock last traded at $32.42 and had previously closed at $33.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

