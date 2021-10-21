VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 414,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,187,081 shares.The stock last traded at $32.42 and had previously closed at $33.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.