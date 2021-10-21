VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.92% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

