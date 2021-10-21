Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $192.92

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.92 and last traded at $192.92, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

