Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.82

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.82 and last traded at $99.77, with a volume of 3813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

