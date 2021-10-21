Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

