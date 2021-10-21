Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

