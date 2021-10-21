Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

